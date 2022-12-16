I went along with my partner, and our very excited four-year-old and two-year-old, to see this fabulous two-person show starring Mack Newton as Father Christmas, and his trusty yuletide partner Hayley Everitt as Elfie/ Holly.

Indeed, the two protagonists even waited in front of the stage, to long queues, where they posed for pictures and handed out to presents to excited youngsters after the show.

Visual gags and seasonal songs were a treat for the eyes and ears – for kids from one to 92 – which helped make this show truly a hit for all the family.

Mack Newton as Father Christmas at Colne Muni

And there were plenty of families, from grandparent to tiny tots, packed into the virtually sell-out audience at the Colne Muni.

At every house Father Christmas eats and drinks the tasty treats that have been left for him. But when he reaches number ten he realises that he’s forgotten to do something rather important and he really, really, really needs a WEE!

Mack and Hayley were bundles of energy, keeping the children entertained with knockabout fun and a lovely festive setting, simply sparkling and glittering on stage.

Narrated by Kate Lindsey and James Worthington, lyrics were also by Kate Lindsey and music by Jase Burns.

