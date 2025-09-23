Death On The Nile sails into The Lowry Salford

Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery Death on the Nile will set sail from Lowry, Salford later this week.

Fiery Angel will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic to the stage, following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express.

Death on the Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel in association with Agatha Christie Limited for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

Death On The Nile cast

Joining the previously announced Mark Hadfield (Hercule Poirot), Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne) and Bob Barrett (Colonel Race) will be Libby Alexandra-Cooper as Linnet Ridgeway, Camilla Anvar as Rosalie Otterbourne, Howard Gossington as Atticus Praed, Esme Hough as Jacqueline de Bellefort, Helen Katamba as Annabelle Pennington, Nye Occomore as Simon Doyle, Nicholas Prasad as Ramses Praed and Terence Wilton as Septimus Troy.

The show will open on September 26th at the Lowry in Salford, where it will run until October 4th.

Death On The Nile will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool and movement direction by Liam Steele. Lucy Waterhouse will be associate director and Helena Palmer casting director.