Colne's Stage Door Youth Theatre to perform Aesop's Fables at Victoria Park in Nelson
Outdoor theatre is coming to Nelson this weekend when the Stage Door Youth Theatre will be performing six family favourite tales from the legendary Aesop’s Fables.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST
The Colne-based theatre group will perform the Ancient Greek tales at Victoria Park, Carr Road, on Saturday and Sunday, July 15th and 16th.
Performances including iconic stories from ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’ to ‘The Wolf and the Lamb’ will start at 2pm and 4-30pm.
Tickets are free but the theatre is asking for voluntary contributions.