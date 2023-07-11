News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Colne's Stage Door Youth Theatre to perform Aesop's Fables at Victoria Park in Nelson

Outdoor theatre is coming to Nelson this weekend when the Stage Door Youth Theatre will be performing six family favourite tales from the legendary Aesop’s Fables.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST

The Colne-based theatre group will perform the Ancient Greek tales at Victoria Park, Carr Road, on Saturday and Sunday, July 15th and 16th.

Performances including iconic stories from ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’ to ‘The Wolf and the Lamb’ will start at 2pm and 4-30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are free but the theatre is asking for voluntary contributions.

Members of Stage Door Youth Theatre in Colne will be performing six takes from Aesop's Fables at Victoria Park in NelsonMembers of Stage Door Youth Theatre in Colne will be performing six takes from Aesop's Fables at Victoria Park in Nelson
Members of Stage Door Youth Theatre in Colne will be performing six takes from Aesop's Fables at Victoria Park in Nelson
Related topics:ColneVictoria ParkNelsonTickets