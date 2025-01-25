Colne’s Stage Door Youth Theatre Gets a Boost from New York City

Stage Door Youth Theatre in Colne has received a special message of support from an unexpected source: Stage Door Delicatessen in New York City! This transatlantic connection came about thanks to a chance encounter during a trip to the Big Apple by Stage Door Youth Theatre Director, Janet.

In January, while celebrating her husband's 50th birthday in New York, Janet stumbled upon the Stage Door Delicatessen near the 9/11 Memorial. Delighted by the shared name, Janet and her husband, Leroy, enjoyed a classic Reuben sandwich and chatted with a deli's manager, Nick, about Stage Door Youth Theatre's upcoming production of Chicago the Musical. Nick, impressed by their passion for youth theatre, recorded a video message wishing the cast all the best for their show.

"We just happened upon the Stage Door Deli, and we were so excited to find a deli that shared the name of our Youth Theatre in Colne," says Janet. "Nick was so nice, and it was amazing that he was up for wishing our cast good luck from the Big Apple!"

In the video, Nick shares, "From everyone at Stage Door Delicatessen in New York City, we wish all the young people in Stage Door Youth Theatre in England all the best for their upcoming production of Chicago the Musical."

Stage Door Director of Chicago the Musical in Times Square New York CityStage Door Director of Chicago the Musical in Times Square New York City
This heartwarming show of support adds to the excitement surrounding Stage Door Youth Theatre's production of Chicago Teen Edition, opening on April 9th at the Hippodrome Theatre in Colne. Tickets are limited and selling fast.

Don't miss out! Book your tickets now at https://bit.ly/Stage-Door-Chicago

About Stage Door Youth Theatre:

Stage Door Youth Theatre has been providing professional-quality performing arts training and exciting theatre productions since 2006. They have worked with over 1,000 young people, and their shows have been enjoyed by more than 25,000 audience members. For more information, visit www.stagedooryouththeatre.com.

Leroy from Stage Door Youth Theatre eating a classic New York Reuben at Stage Door.Leroy from Stage Door Youth Theatre eating a classic New York Reuben at Stage Door.
About Stage Door Delicatessen:

Stage Door Delicatessen (www.stagedoordeliwtc.com) is a New York City tradition, serving up classic deli fare with a focus on quality ingredients and old-world charm. Located near the 9/11 Memorial, Stage Door Delicatessen has been a favourite of locals and tourists since the 60’s.

