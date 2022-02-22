Burnley's Symphony Orchestra concert to feature young local flute soloist
Burnley’s own Symphony Orchestra will soon give its second concert since the easing of Covid restrictions.
Just for a change this will be a Musical Matinee rather than a conventional evening concert. The time and place will be 3pm in St Peter's Church, Church Street, Burnley.
We are very excited to welcome, as soloist in Carl Reinecke’s romantic Ballade for Flute and Orchestra, talented local flautist Charlotte Read (see attached photo). Charlotte, a regular member of the orchestra, studied music performance at Huddersfield University and she is an accomplished performer.
Other popular classics include the sparkling overture to Rossini’s comic opera the Barber of Seville, some rhythmic Hungarian Dances from Brahms, Gabriel Faure’s Suite depicting the story of Pelleas and Melisande and the concert is rounded off with Schubert’s tuneful 4th Symphony.
Tickets are available from the orchestra’s website - burnleyorchestra.org.uk or at the door.