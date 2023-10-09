News you can trust since 1877
21 photos from glittering ball to celebrate 50th birthday of Burnley Youth Theatre

Burnley Youth Theatre hosted a gala ball as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST

A special moment of the night was when Sir Ian McKellen appeared on the big screen to wish the theatre ‘Happy Birthday,’ thanking them for the past 50 years. and highlighting the importance a theatre has on a child's education.

The evening included a guided tour of the premises with a chance to see a special exhibition charting the massive growth of the theatre since it was first launched.

1. Lovely photos of a celebration ball to mark the 50th anniversary of Burnley Youth Theatre

2. Lovely photos of a celebration ball to mark the 50th anniversary of Burnley Youth Theatre

3. Lovely photos of a celebration ball to mark the 50th anniversary of Burnley Youth Theatre

4. Lovely photos of a celebration ball to mark the 50th anniversary of Burnley Youth Theatre

