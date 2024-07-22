The Towneley code summer challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friends of Towneley Park are running a Summer Challenge in the park. The challenge involves 2 trails and a poster competition.

If you are looking for something to do in the Summer Holidays follow the two and a half mile woodland trail (Walk 3 on our walks leaflet available at the Rotunda and the Hall Shop and on line) and look for the pictures and signs, fill in your answers on the trail sheet.

This could be done all in one go or over several visits. When you have completed the trails use the information to design a poster telling people about the Towneley Code.

You get two entries per trail purchased and we have some great prizes. Winning posters will be displayed around the park. You could do this at home on a rainy day and bring your entries back to the park.

Trails are £5 can be purchased from, and entries returned to, the Rotunda or the Hall Shop (cash preferred in the shop) All profits go to the Friends of Towneley to help improve the park.

The Hall shop is open from 12 until 4.45 everyday except Friday, the Rotunda is open from 10 until 4 Monday to Friday and 8 until 5 at weekend, this may vary if the weather is really bad.

The trail is available from 20th July until 18th August, prizes will be presented on 22nd August .