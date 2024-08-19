The countdown is on to Burnley’s Vintage and Performance Car Show

By Hannah Curry
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:12 BST
The countdown is on to Burnley’s Vintage and Performance Car Show, and the deadline for car registrations is fast approaching!

Taking place in the town centre on 14th September, from 11am – 4pm, this year’s event is set to be the best one yet, with an array of classic and retro vehicles on show from St James’s Street to Curzon Street, and a line-up of activities and entertainment including live music, fairground rides and an exciting car-themed trail.

Visitors can also meet Optimus Prime at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm and he can also be found eyeing up the competition and sniffing out any Decepticons hiding in the ranks, or riding some of the children’s rides on Curzon Street!

With final preparations for the show fully underway, the deadline is fast approaching for those with vintage or performance vehicles who would like to exhibit at the event. Classic and Performance Motorcycle registrations are also welcome.

Burnley Vintage Car Show
Burnley Vintage Car Show

Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show 2024 is being brought to the town centre by Burnley Business Improvement District with the support of The Rotary Club of Burnley.

Gordon Salthouse, BID Board Member, stated:

“After a wonderful event last year, we’re very much looking forward to bringing the Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show back to the town centre this September and would encourage any interested exhibitors to register their vehicle before the cut-off point.

“With a whole line-up of activity taking place throughout the day, it’s set to be a great day for all the family, and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our biggest show yet!”

Visitors can also meet Optimus Prime
Visitors can also meet Optimus Prime

In addition to the activities planned for the show, the weekend will also see Bar Mojito and Remedy host a free music festival on Ormerod Street on the 14th and 15th, in memory of the well-known and well-loved Paul Bentley, owner of Smackwater Jack’s. Featuring live bands, the two-day festival has been planned to raise money in Paul’s memory for East Lancashire Hospice.

