The church organ through life's journey

Whalley Parish Church organ recitals Saturday 14th September 2024. The church will be open from 10.00 to 16.00 for visitors and refreshments.

The half hourly recitals will be every hour on the hour from 11.00.

The music will follow various themes in Life’s Journeys

· Special occasions - baptism, marriage, celebrations and death.

Whalley Parish Church

· The Year in music from New Year through to Christmas.

· All the National and Local Celebrations and Memorials.

· Organ voluntaries and well loved music.

There will be opportunity to view the Organ Consul and meet the Organist.

The Organ was built in 1727 and it is still in its original casing. The gallery was built to house it when it was moved to Whalley from Lancaster Priory in 1813. In 1928 it was converted to electric blowing apparatus and in 2025, after nearly one hundred years of use, the leaking bellows will be replaced.

St Mary and All Saints Church is a Grade 1 listed building and is well worth a visit. As you approach the church through the well maintained churchyard you will see Saxon Crosses, Stone Coffins, The Priests’ Door with its replica knocker and many interesting grave stones.

Inside the church the font is 15th century, the gravestone of Petre de Cestria is mounted on the wall, the Roman Altar, a large painting of ‘Christ in the Garden’ by James Northcote R.A., the Catterall Brass, the Burne Jones and Morris windows and other interesting stained glass windows. In the Chancel you will find the Misericords brought from the Abbey.

There is so much to see and experience in this special church.

There are guide books available and volunteers to welcome and support you.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture; every year, thousands of volunteers and supporters organise events that allow us to discover hidden places and try out new experiences. Heritage Open Days is presented by the National Trust with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Every single Heritage Open Days event is free, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission. For details and opening times, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

