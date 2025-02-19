The Burnley Film Awards

This years 'Burnley Oscars,' the winning amateur film entries made by Burnley Film Makers club members, will be presented on Wednesday 26th March at Higham Village Hall. This years awards evening is presented in honour of Burnley member and film maker Frank Swift who sadly passed away in December 2024. Frank was a long-term club member and his sense of humour came across in a number of films he produced and members of Franks family who have sponsored this years event, will be present.

This years awards has a new category of the best AI produced film, in addition to best documentary, animation, travelogue, short film etc and a special award for best film of the year.

Tickets for the Burnley Film Makers awards evening are £5 and include a pie and pea supper at the interval. Admission is by ticket only and you can purchase tickets via the Burnley Film Makers website at www.burnleyfilmmakers.org