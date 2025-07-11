Summer fun for all at Gisburn Forest – without breaking the bank!

Looking for amazing days out that won't empty your wallet this summer? Forestry England has got you covered! Gisburn Forest is bursting with affordable adventures for the whole family throughout the school holidays.

From magical woodland trails to thrilling outdoor activities, the nation’s beautiful forests offer endless possibilities for creating special memories – many completely free of charge!

Hayley Skipper, Head of Recreation at Forestry England, said:

"There's something truly magical about spending summer days in the forest. Whether you're meeting beloved storybook characters, trying new activities, or simply enjoying a picnic under the trees, our forests are ready to welcome families for unforgettable, affordable adventures."

Stick Man fun

Here's what's happening at Gisburn Forest this summer:

Stick Man family adventure trail

Families can enjoy a magical woodland adventure with Stick Man this summer. These specially designed activity trails, running across 26 forests in England, including Gisburn, invite young explorers to help Stick Man find his way back to the family tree.

Along the route, children can enjoy nine interactive activity stations and six spotter panels, where they'll build with sticks, learn about forest wildlife, and discover the wonders of woodland birds and their nests. For just £4, families can buy an activity pack including materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport to collect stamps during their forest adventure. The activity pack provides hours of entertainment, making it excellent value for money.

Family forest picnic

Cost: £4 per activity pack (available from The Lucky Pine food truck at Gisburn Forest Hub). Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Join Wallace and Gromit for the ultimate forest walkies!

Get ready for a cracking adventure with Wallace and Gromit this summer! Take on fun crossword clues and explore the great outdoors on the Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit routes – and you could even win an amazing dog-friendly holiday.

The route is packed with games, challenges, and plenty of laughs for the whole family – including your dog! Don’t have a four-legged friend? No problem! From this summer, the trail includes a new Find Feathers McGraw activity, making it just as fun for humans too.

Dog enjoying their Forest Walkies

To join the fun, simply use the free OS Maps app to follow the trail and uncover a series of panels, each featuring a different challenge and a crossword clue to solve.

Be sure to download the route on OS Maps before you head out, and don’t forget to pick up your Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit pack before you set off. It’s full of tips, activities, and ideas to make your woodland adventure truly unforgettable!

Cost: £5 per Forest Walkies pack (available from The Lucky Pine food truck at Gisburn Forest Hub). App: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Go on a family bike ride

A family enjoying a forest Stick Man trail

With over 2,500km of cycling trails and family-friendly off-road routes, the nation’s forests are the perfect destination for a family cycle this summer. Discover green spaces, dedicated cycling trails and beginner mountain bike trails perfect for starting your children on their cycling journey. So, grab your helmet and head out for a beautiful cycle ride.

With miles of forest road, single track and a skills loop, Gisburn is the perfect place to be offer a selection of singletrack and forest road routes and with bike and ebike hire available you can go even further!

Cost: Free, bike hire charges and parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Find a walking trail

The nation’s forests have hundreds of walking trails for you and your family to explore. From mountain hikes for keen adventurers to gentle streamside strolls and short play trails for younger family members, there’s a walk for everyone. Gisburn’s Eggberry trail takes you through woodland and along the riverbank – a perfect family adventure!

Why not pack a picnic? Wherever you are in the country, you’re never far from an unforgettable outdoor dining spot – from babbling brooks to open heathland and lofty crags.

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Go on a wildlife spotting adventure

Turn your family walk into an exciting wildlife hunt! The nation's forests are home to amazing creatures from tiny mini-beasts to majestic roe deer. Download Forestry England's free spotter sheet to help children track and record their discoveries. This easy, cost-free activity brings nature to life and creates lasting memories for the whole family.

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Hire an activity bag to feel good in the forest

Immerse yourself in the soothing forest with a Feel Good in the Forest activity bag. This bag is designed to help you slow down, savour the beauty of the forest around you, and find moments of peace.

Ideal for children aged 4-13 years and their parents/guardians, it has everything you need to relax and connect with nature.

Cost: £5 (book in advance at forestryengland.uk/gisburn). Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

With adventurous play, safe off-road family cycling, activity trails and beautiful picnic areas, the nation’s forests offer a fantastic family day out. Visit www.forestryengland.uk for further information.