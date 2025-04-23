Strictly star Kai Widdrington bringing tour spectacular to Burnley Mechanics Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington is bringing his latest dance tour, Kai – Evolution, to Burnley Mechanics Theatre next month.

It is billed as a spectacular celebration of dance, artistry, and innovation, giving fans the chance to witness world-class choreography and stunning performances by Strictly pro Widdrington, alongside a star-studded cast featuring Alexandra Vladimirov, Maciej Zieba, and Rebecca Scott, all known for their captivating performances on Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

Adding an exciting element to the tour, Strictly star Giovanni Pernice, one of the most recognised names from the ballroom and Latin dance world, will serve as the creative producer.

Pernice’s extensive experience, renowned choreography, and unmatched stage presence plays a pivotal role in shaping the tour's creative direction, bringing a new level of artistry and excellence to the performances.

What to Expect

The performances will include a blend of breathtaking group routines, intimate solos, and jaw-dropping lifts and spins, all designed to showcase the extraordinary talent of the dancers.

As a reflection of Widdrington’s evolution as an artist, the tour promises to take fans behind the scenes of his journey, blending personal anecdotes and creative expression with the stunning visuals and artistry that dance embodies.

Audiences are promised a seamless mix of style, elegance, and energy showcasing the passion and dedication of all involved.

Kai – Evolution comes to Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Friday, 30 May. Tickets are available from the Burnley Leisure & Culture (BLC) website here: https://blcgroup.co.uk/locations/burnley-mechanics-theatre.