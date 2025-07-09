Stars in Someone’s eyes
Stars in Someone’s Eyes – Live Tribute Night at The Vineyard!
Saturday 30th August | 7:00–10:00 PM | The Vineyard, Burnley (BB11 1NN) | Ages 18+
Kick off the bank holiday weekend with an unforgettable evening of entertainment at Burnley’s newly renovated Vineyard!
Stars in Someone’s Eyes presents 8 sensational tribute acts performing 2 songs each before 3 finalists will perform one more songs to crown the winner of ‘stars in someone’s eyes’. The event has a compere and a judging panel will decide on the winner.
A night of live music, crowd interaction, a fun-filled raffle, and karaoke during the interlude. It’s a feel-good event guaranteed to get you singing, dancing, and smiling all night long.
Tickets just £20 – Limited to 250 tickets available
All in aid of Pendleside Hospice
Let’s come together for an amazing cause and enjoy a night full of music, laughter, and unforgettable memories.
Organised by Burnley Sales & Letting