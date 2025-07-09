Burnley Sales and Lettings presents- Stars in someone’s eyes. 8 sensational acts battling it out to become your champion. A night filled with entertainment from professional singers to tribute acts! A night you won’t forget! All proceeds will be going to Pendleside Hospice and tickets can be purchased through the Pendleside website or scan the QR code on the poster

Stars in Someone’s Eyes – Live Tribute Night at The Vineyard!

Saturday 30th August | 7:00–10:00 PM | The Vineyard, Burnley (BB11 1NN) | Ages 18+

Kick off the bank holiday weekend with an unforgettable evening of entertainment at Burnley’s newly renovated Vineyard!



Stars in Someone’s Eyes presents 8 sensational tribute acts performing 2 songs each before 3 finalists will perform one more songs to crown the winner of ‘stars in someone’s eyes’. The event has a compere and a judging panel will decide on the winner.

A night of live music, crowd interaction, a fun-filled raffle, and karaoke during the interlude. It’s a feel-good event guaranteed to get you singing, dancing, and smiling all night long.

Tickets just £20 – Limited to 250 tickets available

All in aid of Pendleside Hospice

Let’s come together for an amazing cause and enjoy a night full of music, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Organised by Burnley Sales & Letting