Rousing recital at St Peter's
Grace Harman, Erin Mclellan, Charlotte Nuta and Isabel Thompson are in their final year of study at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) and set up their quartet two years ago..
They have enjoyed several workshops, performances and coaching from chamber music specialists since then and considering the rarity of trumpet quartets, Laiton has worked hard over the last few years to build up a plethora of repertoire.
With help from the librarians to find "hidden gems" of works and recently collaborating with composers on new works and arranging themselves, the quarter play a variety of styles from traditional classical music, to jazz and contemporary. They also perform on many different instruments, such as the flugelhorn, Eb trumpet, cornets, and piccolo trumpet.
Their appearance at St Peter's as part of the Saturday morning concert series will include a varied programme, including works by Debussy, Henry Mancini, Eric Whitacre and The Beatles.
In June 2022, the talented group made it to the finals of the RNCM Philip Jones Brass Prize, competing against all other brass groups across the college to a panel of brass experts, including Philip’s late wife Ursula Jones.
Laiton has also performed in a workshop to international trumpet soloist, Rex Richardson, playing "Fanfare for an Angel" by James Stephenson. This is a piece Rex has frequently performed and a composer to whom he is very close with, giving Laiton a real look into the composer's stylistic choices and trumpet technique to mastering the work.
Admission on May 4th is £7, which includes refreshments, served from 10.30am. Free parking is available in the school yard, on Rawcliffe Street. Disabled parking in the church grounds.