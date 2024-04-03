Popular free to attend business exhibition returns to Burnley this month

Find everything you need for your business under one roof at lovelocalexpo. Meet fantastic new contacts, new suppliers and like-minded decision makers from across the county. Get business growth advice and support. Attend expert seminars and speed networking too. And it's all free.
By Rachel KayContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:45 BST
When you visit lovelocalexpo at Impact Conferencing you'll meet over 40 business exhibitors including printers, business coaches, HR experts, legal, videographers, business gift providers, IT and SEO support, conference and event venues, finance and many more sectors.

You can access industry experts to discuss business support, scaling, funding, apprenticeships, upskilling, growth and carbon reduction too.

Secure your FREE exhibition pass by visiting this link now!

The East Lancashire Chamber team at lovelocalexpo 2023The East Lancashire Chamber team at lovelocalexpo 2023
The doors are open to visitors from 9am-3pm on Wednesday 24 April.

We've got four seminars on very hot topics running upstairs throughout the day in the Red Room:

▶ 10am: Your Business Video Strategy....Nailed! by Rob Hallam of Bigtank Productions

▶ 11am: The Power of Podcasting by Kath Lord-Green of Voice It Podcast Agency

Burnley College Team at lovelocalexpo 2023Burnley College Team at lovelocalexpo 2023
▶ 1pm: Customer Experience - 5 Small Tweaks to Make a Big Difference by Anne Williamson of Customer Love UK

▶ 2pm: Five Steps to the Financial Future You Want! by Laura Shufflebotham

We've even got a lunchtime speed networking session too!

If you'd like to exhibit and showcase your business we just have a few stands left.

The Crow Wood Hotel &amp; Spa Team at lovelocalexpo 2023The Crow Wood Hotel &amp; Spa Team at lovelocalexpo 2023
We can't wait to bring everyone together again to meet, mingle and do business.

We're delighted that East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce are joining us as Event Partners for 2024 and NORI - HR and Employment Law as Headline Sponsors.

