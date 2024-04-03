Popular free to attend business exhibition returns to Burnley this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When you visit lovelocalexpo at Impact Conferencing you'll meet over 40 business exhibitors including printers, business coaches, HR experts, legal, videographers, business gift providers, IT and SEO support, conference and event venues, finance and many more sectors.

You can access industry experts to discuss business support, scaling, funding, apprenticeships, upskilling, growth and carbon reduction too.

Secure your FREE exhibition pass by visiting this link now!

The doors are open to visitors from 9am-3pm on Wednesday 24 April.

We've got four seminars on very hot topics running upstairs throughout the day in the Red Room:

▶ 10am: Your Business Video Strategy....Nailed! by Rob Hallam of Bigtank Productions

▶ 11am: The Power of Podcasting by Kath Lord-Green of Voice It Podcast Agency

▶ 1pm: Customer Experience - 5 Small Tweaks to Make a Big Difference by Anne Williamson of Customer Love UK

▶ 2pm: Five Steps to the Financial Future You Want! by Laura Shufflebotham

We've even got a lunchtime speed networking session too!

If you'd like to exhibit and showcase your business we just have a few stands left. Find out more by visiting our dedicated expo website at this link.

We can't wait to bring everyone together again to meet, mingle and do business.