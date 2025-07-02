'Police to Paranoia' returns to the stage for its tour round Lancashire

By Beck House
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 07:49 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 08:56 BST
Rebecca House, a former Police officer for Lancashire Police and author of 'Police to Paranoia ' - her true story of being sectioned 18 years ago under the MH Act whilst a serving Police officer has turned her book into a stage performance touring Lancashire this September/October.

A remarkable story of resilience and transformation unfolds as former police officer Rebecca House shares her harrowing experience of being sectioned under the Mental Health Act having suffered a 'prescribed drug induced psychotic episode'.

The gripping book 'Police to Paranoia 'has been adapted into a stage performance titled "Silent Approach," which will tour various venues across Lancashire this September and October.

Having faced paranoia and mistreatment while detained in a psychiatric unit 18 years ago, Rebecca’s journey inspired her to promote awareness around mental health.

The play addresses the emotional and physical abuse suffered by patients and the pervasive mistrust between patients and staff in psychiatric settings. Drawing on personal experiences, Rebecca emphasises that mental health challenges can affect anyone, no matter their background.

In addition to the play, Rebecca has founded “S.I.S - Strengthen Struggles,” a mental health organisation offering free alternative therapies to help manage mental health symptoms. She actively shares her story as a guest speaker nationwide and leads support groups, well-being walks, and “Mini Medics” sessions aimed at children aged 9 to 12.

The “Silent Approach” tour includes performances at prominent venues, including The Lowther Pavilion - Lytham St Annes, The Oak Theatre in Ormskirk, The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster, Blackburn Library Theatre, and more. The opening night will take place on September 25 at The Adelphi Theatre Salford, followed by a performance at Etcetera in Camden in October.

Each performance will conclude with a Q&A session featuring Rebecca, providing the audience an opportunity to engage directly and raise awareness about mental health issues.

**For more information on performance dates, venues, and tickets, please visit www.sis-strengthinstruggles.org

Venues for the play

1. Contributed

Venues for the play Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
S.I.S - STRENGTH IN STRUGGLES Mental Health Organisation

2. Contributed

S.I.S - STRENGTH IN STRUGGLES Mental Health Organisation Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Director/Founder of S.I.S- STRENGTH IN STRUGGLES Rebecca House

3. Contributed

Director/Founder of S.I.S- STRENGTH IN STRUGGLES Rebecca House Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Police to Paranoia By Rebecca J House

4. Contributed

Police to Paranoia By Rebecca J House Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePolice officerLancaster
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice