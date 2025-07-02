'Police to Paranoia' returns to the stage for its tour round Lancashire

A remarkable story of resilience and transformation unfolds as former police officer Rebecca House shares her harrowing experience of being sectioned under the Mental Health Act having suffered a 'prescribed drug induced psychotic episode'.

The gripping book 'Police to Paranoia 'has been adapted into a stage performance titled "Silent Approach," which will tour various venues across Lancashire this September and October.

Having faced paranoia and mistreatment while detained in a psychiatric unit 18 years ago, Rebecca’s journey inspired her to promote awareness around mental health.

The play addresses the emotional and physical abuse suffered by patients and the pervasive mistrust between patients and staff in psychiatric settings. Drawing on personal experiences, Rebecca emphasises that mental health challenges can affect anyone, no matter their background.

In addition to the play, Rebecca has founded “S.I.S - Strengthen Struggles,” a mental health organisation offering free alternative therapies to help manage mental health symptoms. She actively shares her story as a guest speaker nationwide and leads support groups, well-being walks, and “Mini Medics” sessions aimed at children aged 9 to 12.

The “Silent Approach” tour includes performances at prominent venues, including The Lowther Pavilion - Lytham St Annes, The Oak Theatre in Ormskirk, The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster, Blackburn Library Theatre, and more. The opening night will take place on September 25 at The Adelphi Theatre Salford, followed by a performance at Etcetera in Camden in October.

Each performance will conclude with a Q&A session featuring Rebecca, providing the audience an opportunity to engage directly and raise awareness about mental health issues.

**For more information on performance dates, venues, and tickets, please visit www.sis-strengthinstruggles.org

S.I.S - STRENGTH IN STRUGGLES Mental Health Organisation

Director/Founder of S.I.S- STRENGTH IN STRUGGLES Rebecca House