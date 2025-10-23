Poetry legend John Agard comes to Wainsgate Chapel for a night of Caribbean flavour and wordplay

One of Britain’s most celebrated poets, John Agard, will visit Wainsgate Chapel on Friday 31 October for evening of poetry, performance and conversation.

Joined by special guest Philip Nanton, the evening, produced in partnership with Renaissance One, promises a vibrant celebration of wordplay, culture and connection - a chance to experience Agard’s trademark blend of humour, wisdom and lyrical brilliance up close.

Before the performance, audiences can enjoy Caribbean-inspired food from 6.30pm, bringing a taste of warmth and island spice to the occasion.

Known for his charismatic readings and unforgettable voice, Agard has been a towering figure in British poetry for decades. A winner of the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry and the BookTrust Lifetime Achievement Award, his work has been studied by generations of GCSE students, making him one of the most recognisable and influential poets in the UK today.

Born in Guyana, Agard’s love of language began with listening to cricket commentaries on the radio - a rhythm and wordplay that continues to echo through his writing. His poetry, often touching on identity, belonging and heritage, has made him a leading cross-cultural voice in contemporary literature.

Agard will be joined by Philip Nanton, a poet, spoken word artist and broadcaster originally from St Vincent and the Grenadines, now based in Barbados. Known for his rich storytelling and wry humour, Nanton has presented programmes for BBC Radio 3 and 4, and performed his work internationally.

The evening will conclude with a Q&A hosted by Melanie Abrahams, arts curator and Director of Renaissance One, offering audiences the chance to explore the poets’ insights into creativity, culture and the Caribbean diaspora.

The event is suitable for all lovers of literature, from students and teachers to long-time fans of Agard’s work. Tickets are priced at £15 and can be purchased online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wainsgate/an-evening-with-john-agard-and-special-guest-philip-nanton/e-ryzyxl

Audiences are also invited to return the next morning for John Agard’s Windrush Child and Other Stories at 11.30am on Saturday 1 November, a companion event celebrating storytelling, heritage and the power of imagination.