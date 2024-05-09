Pendle Powerfest: family motor show returns for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 5,000 attendees are expected to flock to the college grounds to marvel at the incredible 150+ vehicle displays featuring cars, supercars, classics, retro, modified, and 200+ motorcycles. From exotic hypercars to lovingly restored vintage models, Pendle Powerfest 2024 will showcase an incredible array of automobiles.
"We're thrilled to bring back Pendle Powerfest for another year of four-wheeled fun and fundraising," said event organizer Stewart Townsend. "Not only does it give fans a chance to see amazing vehicles up close, but it also supports two incredible local charities doing life-changing work."
Beyond the automotive exhibits, Pendle Powerfest 2024 will offer a full day of entertainment for the whole family. Highlights include live music, stilt walkers, appearances by Star Wars characters, bouncy castles, fairground rides, face painting, balloon artists, an indoor ride-on train, and petrol racing car displays.
Tickets are exceptional value at £5 for adults, with accompanied children under 12 admitted free and payments can be made on the gate via card or cash.
Vehicle exhibitors can register their cars and bikes online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/pendle-powerfest/pendle-powerfest-2024.
With its unbeatable mix of automotive attractions, family entertainment, and a great cause, Pendle Powerfest 2024 is shaping up to be the North West's must-attend motoring event of the summer. For more information, visit www.pendlepowerfest.co.uk
About Pendle Powerfest: The Pendle Powerfest charity motor show raise money through car events to support Pendleside Hospice and The North West Air Ambulance. It features displays of classic, modern and modified cars and motorcycles, along with family entertainment, trade stalls, music, and more. Pendle Powerfest 2024 takes place on 26th May at Nelson & Colne College from 10.00 am until 15.00 pm.