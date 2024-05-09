Pendle Powerfest: family motor show returns for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nelson, England 9th May 2024 - Pendle Powerfest, the North West's largest family motor show, returns for its most spectacular edition yet on Sunday, 26th May 2024 at Nelson & Colne College. This annual fundraising event promises an awesome day out for car enthusiasts and families alike, all while raising funds for Pendleside Hospice and The North West Air Ambulance.

Over 5,000 attendees are expected to flock to the college grounds to marvel at the incredible 150+ vehicle displays featuring cars, supercars, classics, retro, modified, and 200+ motorcycles. From exotic hypercars to lovingly restored vintage models, Pendle Powerfest 2024 will showcase an incredible array of automobiles.

"We're thrilled to bring back Pendle Powerfest for another year of four-wheeled fun and fundraising," said event organizer Stewart Townsend. "Not only does it give fans a chance to see amazing vehicles up close, but it also supports two incredible local charities doing life-changing work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond the automotive exhibits, Pendle Powerfest 2024 will offer a full day of entertainment for the whole family. Highlights include live music, stilt walkers, appearances by Star Wars characters, bouncy castles, fairground rides, face painting, balloon artists, an indoor ride-on train, and petrol racing car displays.

Race Cars to Classic cars - all are welcome to display.

Tickets are exceptional value at £5 for adults, with accompanied children under 12 admitted free and payments can be made on the gate via card or cash.

Vehicle exhibitors can register their cars and bikes online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/pendle-powerfest/pendle-powerfest-2024.

With its unbeatable mix of automotive attractions, family entertainment, and a great cause, Pendle Powerfest 2024 is shaping up to be the North West's must-attend motoring event of the summer. For more information, visit www.pendlepowerfest.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad