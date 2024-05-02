Pendle Hill Properties named as print sponsor for popular Painting Padiham event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular local estate agents will be sponsoring the visitor guide, as well as flyers, banners and lamp post signs around Padiham.

On the day, artists will have the chance to compete for cash prizes by creating an original piece of art depicting Padiham and its local community.

Open to both professional and amateur artists, participants are challenged to select a location within a one mile radius of Padiham Town Hall to produce their artwork. Visitors are then invited to come and observe the artists on the day, with each artist’s location highlighted in the Pendle Hill Properties sponsored visitor guide.

Pendle Hill Properties are proud to be sponsoring Painting Padiham once again in 2024

Popular locations in recent years have include Gawthorpe Hall, on the hill overlooking the Padiham high street, as well as local shops both inside and outside.

Alongside the painting, there is a number of family free activities taking place throughout the day including face painting, craft workshops, pottery painting and more.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the exciting Painting Padiham event once again in 2024.

“It is a fantastic community event where everyone comes together to celebrate Padiham and everything it has to offer.

“There is so much going on throughout the day for all the family, including so many incredible artists, and we hope everyone has a lovely day.”

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate and lettings agency based in Read and Longridge, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across the Ribble Valley, Longridge, Preston, Burnley and Pendle areas.