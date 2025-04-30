Pendle Choirs join to commemorate 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Wednesday, May 7, two of Colne’s well-loved choirs will come together for a special concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

The Pendle Ladies Choir will be joined by the Colne Orpheus Male Voice Choir for an evening of stirring music and remembrance at St John's Methodist Church, Albert Road, Colne.

The evening will also feature a performance by local piper Steve Sumner, adding a poignant touch to the commemoration.

This event was inspired by a request from the National Association of Choirs, encouraging all member choirs to host commemorations that culminate with the hymn I Vow to Thee, My Country. Both local choirs have generously given up their regular rehearsal time to participate.

Poster for the event

Caroline Greaves, publicity officer for Pendle Ladies Choir, commented: “We felt it was important to be involved in this commemoration, particularly when we discovered that nothing else was being planned in Colne to mark this important event in history.”

The concert is free to attend, with donations invited in support of either St John's Church or the Pendle Ladies Choir’s chosen charity for the year, the North West Air Ambulance.

Full details are available on the choirs’ websites and Facebook pages.