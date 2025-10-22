Padiham gets set for a wicked week of fun with Pendle Hill Properties' Trick Or Treat Trail

Halloween is creeping closer and Padiham is gearing up for a week of frightful fun as the Pendle Hill Properties Trick or Treat Trail makes its spooky return this October half-term.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from Monday 27th October to Saturday 1st November, this family favourite promises plenty of ghostly giggles and community spirit.

Sponsored by Pendle Hill Properties and supported by Padiham Town Centre, the event invites children under 12 to embark on a town-wide adventure, picking up Halloween stamps from 10 participating shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who complete their trail cards with all 10 stamps will earn a chance to win some frighteningly good prizes.

Pendle Hill Properties Rental Director Toby Burrows launched the Halloween competition in Padiham

This year, an incredible 5,000 trail cards have been distributed to local schoolchildren, helping spread the Halloween excitement far and wide. Trail cards are also available from the participating businesses, encouraging families to explore Padiham and support their local high street.

There are plenty of treats up for grabs, including a family meal for four donated by The Lawrence Hotel, a £50 shopping voucher donated by Padiham Town Council, and a spooky Halloween hamper sponsored by Pendle Hill Properties.

To enter the prize draw, completed trail cards should be dropped through the letterbox at Padiham Town Hall by Saturday 1st November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Burrows, Rental Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Trick or Treat Trail back to Padiham, it’s a wonderful chance for families to enjoy Halloween together and for local businesses to welcome new faces. Events like this really capture the community spirit and remind everyone how important it is to #ShopLocal.”

Children will be challenged to collect stamps from participating outlets during October half term

Pendle Hill Properties is a friendly, family-run estate agency specialising in residential sales and lettings across Lancashire and the Ribble Valley, with offices in Read and Longridge.

For further information, call 01282 772048 or visit www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk.