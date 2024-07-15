Open Garden for Charity Great Mitton Hall
Open garden for Charity at Great Mitton Hall on the 3rd & 4th August
There will be a plant, book and bric a brac stall along with a lucky dip stall. Tea and Cakes and a fishpond with over 100 different fish.
There is a new lake with ducks and various water birds along with stunning views of the Ribble Valley and of course our beautiful garden.
Charities being supported are:
Combat Stress
Walking Wounded
H.A.P.P.A
Last year we raised £5000.
