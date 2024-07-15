Open Garden for Charity Great Mitton Hall

By Ken Kay
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Open garden for Charity at Great Mitton Hall on the 3rd & 4th August

There will be a plant, book and bric a brac stall along with a lucky dip stall. Tea and Cakes and a fishpond with over 100 different fish.

There is a new lake with ducks and various water birds along with stunning views of the Ribble Valley and of course our beautiful garden.

If you could find time to promote this that would be fantastic.

Open Garden PosterOpen Garden Poster
Open Garden Poster

Charities being supported are:

Combat Stress

Walking Wounded

H.A.P.P.A

Last year we raised £5000.

Related topics:TeaRibble Valley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice