Open Garden for Charity Great Mitton Hall

Open garden for Charity at Great Mitton Hall on the 3rd & 4th August

There will be a plant, book and bric a brac stall along with a lucky dip stall. Tea and Cakes and a fishpond with over 100 different fish.

There is a new lake with ducks and various water birds along with stunning views of the Ribble Valley and of course our beautiful garden.

Charities being supported are:

Combat Stress

Walking Wounded

H.A.P.P.A

Last year we raised £5000.