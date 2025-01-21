On location with Vera?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well not quite, but followers of Vera will recognise several locations from the popular detective series in the latest presentation of the popular Trinity Travel Talks!

The final talk in this series sees Steuart and Anita Kellington give us the lowdown on Northumberland Coast and Castles.

The couple’s walk started on top of the castle keep in Newcastle and ended above the rugged volcanic cliffs of St Abb’s Head, noisy with thousands of nesting seabirds. They walked along 100 miles of coast across “endless” pristine beaches, through dunes sparkling with wildflowers and walked above beautiful pink sandstone cliffs.

Anita said “I enjoyed our visit to Holy Island and Lindisfarne castle and also our visits to Dunstanburgh, Warkworth and Bamburgh castles. My favourite visit was to the Farne Islands to see puffins and terns rather too close for comfort!"

Warkworth Castle

This talk on Northumberland Coasts and Castles will take place on Friday 7th February 2025 at 7.30pm, at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY.

Admission is £5 (no tickets) including interval refreshments with net proceeds for the further enhancement of outreach activities of the Community Hub at Trinity Methodist Church.