ALMOST 2,000 miles by car from the shores of Lake Ontario to the estuary of St Lawrence River is retold at the next Trinity Travel Talk.

‘Niagara Falls to the Atlantic Ocean’ will be described in all it’s breathtakingly beautiful detail by Steuart and Anita Kellington on Friday, November 22.

Taking place over several weeks the couple flew into Toronto, collected a hire car and, after a return visit to Niagara Falls, drove along the shore of Lake Ontario to Kingston, the first capital of Canada.

They then followed the St Lawrence River east for 800 miles from its start in Kingston to Cap Gaspé at the very end of the huge estuary of the river, making special visits to the Thousand Islands, the Rideau Canal, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec and the Gaspesie National Park.

Niagara Falls

“It was fascinating to see that people from different countries who emigrated to Canada over the years still wished to be identified with symbols from their homelands,” said Anita.

“Sometimes it is with flags but more often by the name of their town or communities such as Hamilton, New Carlisle and Prescott. In Quebec province most of the names are in French and the French language is still commonly spoken.”

The talk will be held at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub on November 22 at 7.30pm.

The full address is Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY.

Admission is £5 (no tickets) including interval refreshments with net proceeds for the further enhancement of outreach activities of the Community Hub at Trinity Methodist Church.

The next talk in the series will be held on Friday 10th January 2025, and is on the Greek islands of Santorini, Syros, Paros and Naxos.

Brochures with full details are available from Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub and from the Platform Gallery in the autumn.