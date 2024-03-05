Neuro-moves to launch in East Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LPM Dance, which runs flagship classes for people with Parkinson’s, has received a grant for its Neuro-Moves programme from the National Lottery’s Reaching Communities Fund.

The £64,209 boost and funding from Parkinson’s UK will enable LPM to launch Neuro-Moves in Rossendale and allows similar classes which have been running in Preston, to continue.

Helen Gould, co-founder of Lancashire-based LPM Dance said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received National Lottery funding to develop our Neuro-Moves programme for communities in Lancashire

Helen Gould, co-founder of LPM Dance at a Neuro-Moves session.

“While doing research around East Lancashire, we discovered that there was no dance provision for people with neurological conditions there.”

Helen and another artist will lead the weekly Neuro-Moves sessions at Horse & Bamboo in Waterfoot, Rossendale on Mondays at 2pm from March 11.

There are also plans to run taster sessions at other locations across East Lancashire over the next two years and open up the classes to people with MS and dementia too.

Research has shown that gentle, creative dance and movement helps with co-ordination and mobility problems often associated with Parkinson’s and also improves general well-being.

A Neuro-Moves session

Helen said: “One of the reasons that dance works so well with Parkinson’s is the combination of music and movement,

“The reduction in dopamine means muscles can seize up and fluidity of movement is a big challenge but through dance, people see improvement during the sessions.”

People travel from miles around to attend the sessions in Preston which give them a chance to socialise as well as dance. Many have said the classes are the highlight of their week.

“The dance classes make a significant difference to my physical symptoms and also boost my confidence,” said one participant.

Another added: “I forget that my hand shakes because nobody cares and everyone understands.”

The Connect & Flow sessions at Horse & Bamboo will cost £3.50 including tea and biscuits.

LPM Dance also provides online pilates classes for people with Parkinson’s on Mondays at 10am, priced £4.50, and Neuro-Moves sessions, priced £3, on Thursdays at 12.15pm.