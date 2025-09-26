Musician to star in memorial concert

A talented pianist is set to appear in the latest Saturday morning concert at St Peter's Church in Burnley

Adam Davies, a teacher at Chetham's School of Music and Rossall School will perform at the event on October 4th at 11am.

Featuring pieces from Mozart, Schumann, Debussy and Anthony Hedges, the recital is in memory of David Smith, who with his wife Caroline, was instrumental in setting up the popular concerts which attract musicians from all over the world.

Admission is £7, which includes refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. with students and under 18's free of charge.

As a recital and concerto soloist, Adam is active throughout the UK and the Channel Islands, with past venues including Hull City Hall, Beverley Minster, St Paul’s Covent Garden, St Martin-in-the-Fields, St Cuthbert's Edinburgh, and Manchester’s Stoller Hall.

With a vast repertoire spanning from the Renaissance to the present day, Adam enjoys promoting the music of lesser-known and contemporary composers as well as the great standard works, including music by Gibbons, York Bowen, Thomas Adès and Anthony Hedges.

In 2019, Adam commissioned and gave the world première of Tom Harrold’s Crux. Concerto performances include Mozart K. 488, Beethoven No. 3, Grieg, Schumann, Brahms No. 2 and Rachmaninov Nos. 2 and 4.

Aside from his solo activity, Adam also regularly conducts St John’s Festival Orchestra, directing of much of the standard symphonic and concerto repertoire. He has also played as orchestral pianist under the batons of Clark Rundell and Sir Mark Elder at Bridgewater Hall, and as duo partner with Kathryn Stott as part of Chetham’s International Piano Summer School.

For more information on the concerts, check out https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/