Musical maestros to perform at recital

A talented duo are to give a recital on September 21st as part of the Saturday morning concerts at St Peter's Church in Burnley.

Pianist Jonathan Ellis will join Duncan Reid on violin for the performance which will include works by Mozart’s Sonata K. 454 in B flat major, Vaughan-Williams's The Lark Ascending (Number 2 in Classic FM’s Top Twenty of 2024) and the energetic Polonaise Brillante in D major by Wieniawski. The concert starts at 11 a.m. and admission is £7 (free for under 18s), which includes refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. and parking until 1 p.m. in the Rawcliffe Street car park. Disabled parking is available in the church yard. Both musicians trained at The Royal Northern College of Music and have performed extensively as a duo. Jonathan started learning the piano at the age of three. From the age of 11 onwards, he studied at Wells Cathedral School, and then moved on to the joint music course of the RNCM and Manchester University. He achieved a first class degree from both institutions plus the PPRNCM diploma in solo piano studying with John Gough, and afterwards gained a postgraduate-level diplomas in accompaniment and chamber music under John Wilson. During his time at college, he won many prizes as an accompanist, plus the RNCM’s two major chamber music prizes with his trio, its annual Beethoven competition as a solo pianist, and subsequently the Audience Prize at the Intercollegiate Beethoven competition. Jonathan currently performs regularly as a soloist, chamber musician with The Ryebank Trio, and as a vocal and instrumental accompanist, choral/operatic repetiteur or musical director, and has also been a competitor in international piano competitions, besides making regular appearances with City of Manchester Opera, Opera Seria, Heritage Opera, Bury Choral Society, the Pennine Spring Music Festival and the Buxton Festival Fringe (where he was a triple prize-winner in 2010, 2011 and 2014.) He also performs with “Classical Evolution”, and musical charities “Music in Hospitals” and “Live Music Now”. Originally from Bristol, Duncan is a graduate of the joint course of the Royal Northern College of Music and Manchester University, where he studied the violin with Yossi Zivoni. Since leaving the RNCM in 2001, he has worked with various orchestras and chamber ensembles, both in the local region and around the rest of the UK and is a well-regarded music teacher in schools. He also conducts the Xaverian College Chamber Orchestra. Duncan plays on a fine example of a Joseph Hel violin made in Paris during the 1890's. Concerts are supported by the Stocks Massey Bequest and more details are available via https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts