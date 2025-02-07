Yes Gisburn WI is a lot about eating cake, making friends and having fun but we also have exceedingly engaging, entertaining speakers.

Thursday nights speaker was Brian Topping, a retired customs officer who spoke about the “world of mules and minders” which surprisingly had nothing to do with a local donkey sanctuary! He introduced us to the murky world of drug trafficking and the multi disciplinary task force that attempts to thwart the smugglers. Dogs are important members of the team and as well as sniffing out drugs can also sniff out currency!

Brian gives these talks to raise funds for the Friends of Frankie charity that’s close to his heart. His grandson unexpectedly died age 3. This charity raises funds for SUDC UK which is a registered, national charity dedicated to raising awareness, funding research and supporting families affected by Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC).

40 children are affected every year in the UK, more than young child deaths due to traffic accidents, fires or drowning and comparable to 1-2 seemingly healthy children dying every fortnight. This year sees the launch of the annual SUDC Awareness Day on 18th of March.

Cake, glorious cake!

Gisburn Women’s Institute thoroughly enjoyed Brian’s talk and were pleased to be able to support Friends of Frankie. The picture shows the WI President Roberta Parsons, Brian Topping, Rosalind McEntee our WI adviser and Joyce Moorhouse, a Gisburn WI stalwart.