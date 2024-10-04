Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In improving its properties, an East Lancashire social housing provider has started the latest phase of its £25 million investment. In addition to 160 upgrades, Calico Homes has started work on more houses in Padiham and Burnley.

To improve homes with roofing works, door, and window replacements, the Burnley-based provider will be continuing to carry out over the coming months. Anglesey Avenue, Briercliffe, the west view terrace areas, and the plane tree of Padiham are the areas that have been identified for this phase.

More homes upgraded in the latest phase of £25m improvement works in Burnley and Padiham

Also, Calico Homes says it will be continuing to replace bathrooms, boilers, and kitchens along with the replacement of older timber doors.

Through using customer feedback around which areas were most in need of improvement, it says that the investment work has been prioritized. From the comprehensive stock condition survey, the information was gathered. It is part of a five-year commitment announced last year.

Over 160 homes in Burnley got the benefit of new window installations across properties in Fenwick Street, Cardigan Avenue, and Girvan Grove. Furthermore, in these areas, external door replacements have been carried out where required for customers.

“We’re really pleased to be able to announce these works, which follow on from the ‘Make It Happen’ customer survey carried out last year. Lots of customers told us what their priorities are, and as a result, we know these works are much needed and will make a huge difference to people’s lives and energy bills. Said Vicki Webb, managing director of Calico Homes

He also added, “There is always more we can do, though, and we are committed to continuing to listen to our customers and make improvements where we can."

