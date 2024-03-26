Marsden Building Society to host ISA Open Week across its Lancashire branches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘ISA Open Week’ events, which are open to everyone, will be held at all the Society’s branches located across Lancashire during normal opening hours. Marsden has branches in Nelson, Burnley, Barrowford, Colne, Clitheroe, Garstang, Lytham and Poulton.

During the ‘ISA Open Week’, visitors can find out more about tax-free savings accounts and learn how to make the most of their ISA allowance. They can also pick up a free ISA guide to help them start saving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows recent government announcements on new ISA rules, where savers will benefit from several changes. From 6 April 2024, they’ll be able to subscribe to multiple ISAs each year, instead of being limited to one of each type of ISA. Additionally, ISA account holders will be able to make partial transfers from one ISA to another.

Marsden Building Society to host ISA Open Week across Lancashire branches

Philippa Farebrother-Dunn, Head of Retail at Marsden Building Society, said: “ISAs can be a great way to save for future goals, but the complexities around savings and tax can sometimes be overwhelming. Many people aren't aware of the options available to them and could be missing out on significant tax-free savings each year. Our ISA Open Week is a great opportunity to speak to our teams about the options available and hopefully find an ideal savings solution."