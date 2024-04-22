MacMillan charity darts marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday 6th May we will be playing darts for 12 hours straight, trying to score 100,001 points or more. We are looking for players, sponsors and spectators to join us and get involved with this fantastic event.

We all know times are difficult at the moment but if you could spare some time or even some spare change it would be greatly appreciated, every minute and every penny donated will make huge difference to someone and their story.

