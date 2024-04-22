MacMillan charity darts marathon
On Monday 6th May we will be playing darts for 12 hours straight, trying to score 100,001 points or more. We are looking for players, sponsors and spectators to join us and get involved with this fantastic event.
We all know times are difficult at the moment but if you could spare some time or even some spare change it would be greatly appreciated, every minute and every penny donated will make huge difference to someone and their story.
Full details are on our Facebook homepage. If you think you can help in any way please take a minute to click the on link below or give us a call on 01282 618305 for more information