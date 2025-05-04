Local singing sensation returning to Pendle to raise money for rural Kenya school through song

By David Wilkinson
Contributor
Published 4th May 2025, 22:15 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 11:16 BST
Samantha Oxborough, a rising star singer who sang the national anthem for the King at the opening ceremony of the commonwealth games is returning to Burnley to join a concert at St Peters church at 11am on Saturday, May 24 to raise money for a rural school in Kenya

You may have heard Samantha singing the National Anthem for King Charles at the Opening of the Commonwealth Games; at the opening of the Conservative Party Conference or soloing for the Burnley Municipal Choir.

Now Sabden raised Samantha is returning to Burnley to sing at this fundraising recital on May 24. Famous accompanist Charlotte Forrest will accompany her. They have both agreed to perform to raise money for Mawe ya Kati primary school in Malindi Kenya. This is bound to be a wonderful concert.

This rural school needs books and toilets and a breakfast club, not to mention desks. The children speak their mother tongue, Giriama, Swahili and English and will benefit directly from the monies raised.

Tickets cost £7 and donations are welcome too.

Children at Mawe Ya Kati primary school receiving reading books

Children at Mawe Ya Kati primary school receiving reading books Photo: Submitted

Join our fundraising concert

Join our fundraising concert Photo: Submitted

To donate to the Mawe ya Kati fund

To donate to the Mawe ya Kati fund Photo: Submitted

Samantha Oxborough will be singing at St Peters Church in Burnley on 24 May 2025

Samantha Oxborough will be singing at St Peters Church in Burnley on 24 May 2025 Photo: Submitted

