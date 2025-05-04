Local singing sensation returning to Pendle to raise money for rural Kenya school through song

You may have heard Samantha singing the National Anthem for King Charles at the Opening of the Commonwealth Games; at the opening of the Conservative Party Conference or soloing for the Burnley Municipal Choir.

Now Sabden raised Samantha is returning to Burnley to sing at this fundraising recital on May 24. Famous accompanist Charlotte Forrest will accompany her. They have both agreed to perform to raise money for Mawe ya Kati primary school in Malindi Kenya. This is bound to be a wonderful concert.

This rural school needs books and toilets and a breakfast club, not to mention desks. The children speak their mother tongue, Giriama, Swahili and English and will benefit directly from the monies raised.

Tickets cost £7 and donations are welcome too.

1 . Contributed Children at Mawe Ya Kati primary school receiving reading books Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed To donate to the Mawe ya Kati fund Photo: Submitted Photo Sales