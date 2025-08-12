"Light Up The Hills" Charity Walk – Shine a Light on Youth Homelessness, Mental Health, and Suicide Prevention!

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) announces its "Light Up The Hills" charity walk, a 7-mile torchlit journey to raise funds for youth homelessness, domestic abuse, and mental health challenges. This event also shines a light on World Suicide Prevention Day. Partnering with Abigail's Trails, the walk takes place on Saturday, 6th September 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM, starting in Waterfoot, Rossendale. Participants will ascend 1,170 feet through the scenic hills before a stunning torchlit procession back to the start. The event will be safely led by qualified Mountain Leaders.

This walk holds significant meaning beyond the breathtaking scenery. It's an opportunity for the community to unite and support PAC's invaluable work. Positive Action in the Community is a local charity dedicated to assisting families, young people, and children in East Lancashire affected by youth homelessness, domestic abuse, and poor mental health. Every step taken and every pound raised helps PAC continue its crucial work supporting those in need. This year, PAC also proudly celebrates the 25th anniversary of Safespace Pendle, their first Youth Homelessness Accommodation, established in 2000. The event is strategically timed to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on 10th September, further raising awareness for this critical cause.

"We are incredibly excited about 'Light Up The Hills'," says Claire Bennett, CEO of Positive Action in the Community. "This walk is about bringing people together in a unique and accessible way. You don't need to be an extreme athlete; it's about standing together to raise awareness for the vital work PAC does and to show those in need that there is hope."

Abigail, from Abigail's Trails, who is guiding the walk, adds, "We are delighted to partner with PAC on this special event. The Rossendale hills provide a stunning backdrop, and the torchlit descent will create an unforgettable experience for all participants, while supporting such a worthy cause."

Abigail from Abigail's Trails leading a walk in the countryside.

How to Join and Make a Difference:

Pre-booking is essential, with a registration fee of £20 per person. Participants are encouraged to aim for a minimum fundraising target of £100, for which they will receive a free event T-shirt. Dogs on leads are welcome, and under 18s must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration closes on Friday, August 22, 2025 – so sign up today to secure your place!

Join us to help illuminate the Rossendale hills and support PAC's mission. Your participation and fundraising efforts will directly contribute to helping vulnerable individuals and families in East Lancashire.

For further information and to register your place, please visit the official 'Light up the Hills' website: https://www.p-a-c.org.uk/pacs-torch-lit-walk/