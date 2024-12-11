Let's talk about gorgeous Greece

Beautiful and unique beaches, crystal-clear blue waters, ancient ruins and idyllic villages. The subject of the next Trinity Travel Talk is ‘The Greek Islands of Santorini, Syros, Paros and Naxos’ and Steuart and Anita Kellington will take us on a journey to these contrasting members of the Cyclades family.

Santorini is very special because it still has striking evidence of one of the most devastating volcanic eruptions on earth in about year 1450 BC.

Steuart said “The eruption on Santorini left a caldera about seven miles in diameter with steep cliffs rising to nearly 1000 feet. As the ferry entered the caldera we looked up to the main town on top of the cliffs and during our stay walked about eight miles along the cliff top which still has volcanic debris. We also visited the island in the centre of the caldera, which is still volcanically active.”

Referring to Syros, Paros and Naxos, Anita said: “We enjoyed the archaeological sites here, busy harbours and walks along the coasts where we observed how crops are grown on these dry islands. It was interesting to discover the individual character of each island.”

The talk will take place on Friday 10th January 2025 at 7.30pm, at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe BB7 2JY.

Admission is £5 (no tickets) including interval refreshments with net proceeds for the further enhancement of outreach activities of the Community Hub at Trinity Methodist Church.

The next, and last talk in the series, is on Friday 7th February. This will be Northumberland coast and castles. Brochures with full details are available from Trinity Methodist Church and Community.