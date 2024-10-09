Lancashire's finest ever singer?

By Seamus Heffernan
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:20 BST
This musical tribute to the county’s most celebrated singer is coming to 2 venues in the Burnley/CAT catchment area: Mellor Brook Community Centre in the Ribble Valley on Sunday 10th November and The Rainhill Centre, Barnoldswick in Pendle on Friday 8th.

Kathleen Ferrier Whattalife!

Based on the life of the contralto born in Walton-leDale near Preston, "What a Life - Kathleen Ferrier" is a play written in the singer's own words taken from her letters and diaries. Singer Lucy Stevens delivers a narrative interwoven with material from Ferrier's varied repertoire of opera, popular ballads of the day and traditional folk song. Piano accompaniment is provided by Elizabeth Marcus.

The show, which is touring the UK, will be staged in 3 Lancashire venues: Barnoldswick, Bolton-le-Sands (sold out) and Mellor Brook, on successive nights and has the support of Spot On, the region's rural touring network. https://spotonlancashire.co.uk/events/kathleen-ferrier-whattalife/

Lucy Stevens plays the role of Kathleen FerrierLucy Stevens plays the role of Kathleen Ferrier
For either show, tickets can be ordered online through Ticketsource. For further information on the Mellor Brook show phone the box office on 07377 788716

Seamus HeffernanShamrock Promotions (promoter of Mellor Brook show)07908 518 93801254 812131

