Lancashire's finest ever singer?
Kathleen Ferrier Whattalife!
Based on the life of the contralto born in Walton-leDale near Preston, "What a Life - Kathleen Ferrier" is a play written in the singer's own words taken from her letters and diaries. Singer Lucy Stevens delivers a narrative interwoven with material from Ferrier's varied repertoire of opera, popular ballads of the day and traditional folk song. Piano accompaniment is provided by Elizabeth Marcus.
The show, which is touring the UK, will be staged in 3 Lancashire venues: Barnoldswick, Bolton-le-Sands (sold out) and Mellor Brook, on successive nights and has the support of Spot On, the region's rural touring network. https://spotonlancashire.co.uk/events/kathleen-ferrier-whattalife/
For either show, tickets can be ordered online through Ticketsource. For further information on the Mellor Brook show phone the box office on 07377 788716
Seamus HeffernanShamrock Promotions (promoter of Mellor Brook show)07908 518 93801254 812131
