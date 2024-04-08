Lancashire Women expands reach with new Burnley centre – Visit Their Open Day on April 16th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the past five years, Lancashire Women has been at the forefront of empowering individuals, providing invaluable support to over 5000 people annually across Lancashire. With services ranging from therapy and counselling to money and debt advice, energy advice, employment support, and support for women on probation through the Justice & Safety team, Lancashire Women has been instrumental in helping individuals overcome obstacles and improve their lives.

The new Burnley centre, located at 11 Hammerton Street, will serve as a hub for delivering these vital services to the local community. The Open Day presents an excellent opportunity for residents to learn more about Lancashire Women's work within Burnley and beyond, as well as to meet the dedicated Lancashire Women team.

To mark this significant milestone, Lancashire Women invites the community to join them for an open day on April 16 2024, from 3pm to 6pm.

The event will feature a presentation from Lancashire Women's CEO and one of its trustees, shedding light on the organization's mission, values, and the impact it aims to achieve in Burnley. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments while mingling with staff and fellow community members.

The Lancashire Women Burnley Centre Open Day promises to be an informative and engaging event for all. Whether you're curious about the organization's work, seeking support, or simply want to show your support for a worthy cause, join Lancashire Women on April 16th to be a part of this special occasion.