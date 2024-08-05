Lancashire holiday park holds open weekend and artisan fair

A popular holiday park in Lancashire’s scenic Ribble Valley will welcome visitors to a special open weekend and artisan fair this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Weekend at Holgates Ribble Valley Holiday Park, near Clitheroe, runs on Saturday and Sunday (Aug 10-11) and will give visitors chance to discover what it’s like to own a countryside retreat in one of the county’s most beautiful locations.

The Holgates Artisan Fair, on Saturday, raises money for the British Heart Foundation. It will see over 20 local businesses showcase local produce and crafts including jewellery, candles, cheese and sweets. It coincides with the Clitheroe Food Festival which is expected to attract 20,000 food lovers to the Ribble Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated just outside the village of Gisburn near Clitheroe, Holgates Ribble Valley is within easy reach of the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), making it an ideal base for walking, cycling, and immersing yourself in the tranquillity of nature.

Aerial view of Holgates Ribble Valley Holiday Park

Michael Holgate, Director of Holgates Holiday Parks, says: “We hope to welcome lots of new visitors and show them the joys of having a peaceful escape in one of the most stunning locations in Lancashire.”

During the Ribble Valley park’s open weekend visitors will have the chance to explore the location, view the range of holiday homes available to buy and speak to Holgates friendly and knowledgeable team.

The Ribble Valley park has a selection of lodges and static caravans for sale, designed to provide a spacious and luxurious holiday home with stunning views of the local countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Artisan Fair a bar will be open for drinks from 12pm and serving food from 9am – 3pm.

The Ribble Valley Holiday Park, previously Rimington Leisure Park, was acquired by the Holgates group in 2019. Holgates is family owned and began operating in 1956. It has 10 holiday parks across Cumbria and Lancashire. Many, including its flagship Silverdale site, are within the Arnside & Silverdale National Landscape, renowned for amazing wildlife and scenery.

Since it began in 1956, Holgates has been operated by three generations of the Holgate Family. It has parks situated in areas nationally recognised for their outstanding natural beauty and only a short drive from beacons of natural beauty such as the Lake District, The Yorkshire Dales and Morecambe Bay.

For more information go to www.holgates.co.uk/