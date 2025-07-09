Kickstart summer with free open weekend at Better Leisure Centres in Preston

Better leisure centres in Preston are gearing up to stage two free open days for local residents, promising a weekend of fun and fitness.

On 19th and 20th July, members and non-members alike are invited to attend centres across the region for an ‘exercise extravaganza’ that has been designed to encourage people to move more and explore different activities.

The host of free sessions include:

Introductory gym trials for adults and juniors where leisure centre staff will be on hand to demonstrate the range of state-of-the-art equipment and advise on the best ways to achieve fitness goals

Group cycling and HITT

Swim for all and family fun swim sessions with fun floats and inflatables.

Better leisure centre

All activities must be booked in advance.

Better’s annual Open Weekend encourages residents to try various activities available at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family. Participating centres in Preston include Fulwood and West View Leisure Centre.

For details about how to claim your free pass, access the schedule of activities at various leisure centres and to secure your place on a specific session, please visit www.better.org.uk/open-days

Michael Manley, GLL’s Partnership Manager for Preston, said: “We work hard throughout the year to provide an extensive programme of activities for people of all ages and abilities that are inclusive and affordable. Our open days are a chance to invite the local community to test out our amazing facilities and to experience a range of sessions for free.”

Family fun swim Better leisure centre

“It’s guaranteed to be a great day out for the whole family, providing a chance for people to try out a series of fitness classes and swim sessions as well as make use of the leisure centre facilities for free. Our dedicated team of health and exercise professionals will be on hand to provide advice and support to anyone interested in embarking on a new fitness journey with Better.”