Kargo MKT nominated for British Street Food Awards 2025: Salford Quays’ Waterside Food Hall gains national recognition

Kargo MKT, nestled along Salford Quays’ waterfront, has been nominated for the 2025 British Street Food Awards, under the category of The Best food Hall in the UK. This marks a major moment for Manchester’s street food scene, with Kargo MKT proudly standing as the only food hall in Salford/Manchester to be named a finalist.

Part of Blend Family, Kargo MKT joins a legacy of award-winning food halls that includes Cutlery Works (winner in 2022 and 2023) and Cambridge Street Collective (2024 winner). This year, Kargo has the opportunity to follow in their footsteps and bring the title to Salford Quays.

But Kargo’s impact goes far beyond its nomination. Designed as a standalone space with focus on exploration, it offers a rotating line-up of global Food Partners, each an independent chef bringing authentic flavours and bold ideas to the table.

Its riverside location adds to their appeal, offering a relaxed, open setting that’s dog-friendly, family-friendly, and workspace-friendly. Regular deals cater to students and remote workers alike, while Wine Wednesdays and Workspace bundles make it a go-to for locals looking to mix productivity with pleasure.

Kargo MKT to win the BSFA

Kargo MKT also plays a vital role in the cultural calendar. Their events programme includes seasonal celebrations, hands-on workshops, and curated independent pop-ups that spotlight local makers and creatives.

The British Street Food Awards celebrate innovation, quality, and impact across the UK’s street food sector. Kargo’s nomination is a recognition of its contribution to Salford’s evolving culinary landscape-and a nod to the people, partners, and ideas that make it more than just a place to eat.

Voting is now open to the public, with winners announced on the 28th of September. Every vote is a show of support for independent flavour, inclusive spaces, and the future of food culture.