Hollywood comes to Great Harwood with a unique pop-up cinema weekend at Mercer Hall in February

Following the huge success of their Christmas events, Great Harwood Events are proud to launch and new and unique experience over Valentine’s weekend – a Pop Up Cinema in the historic Mercer Hall – sitting in the disused swimming pool!

The pop up screen is 6m wide and there is a superb selection of films for all ages, with nine to choose from over the weekend. Tickets for each screening are completely FREE to book, providing fun and free entertainment for all the family.

Funded by UK Government’s High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme and delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council, the first event is Date Night on Friday 14th February with a showing at 7pm of 2024’s popular romantic comedy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy.

Saturday sees a variety of screenings for all ages from 9am to 8:30pm, including The Paw Patrol Movie, Matilda the Musical, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Venom: The Last Dance (15), Smile 2 (18), and cult classic Battle Royale (18), which should be a huge hit for fans of the global sensation Squid Game.

Sunday sees family entertainment with showings at 1pm of The Wild Robot, and 3pm of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023). Tickets are completely free to book for all showings, and must be booked in advance. ID may be required on entry.

Guests are encouraged to bring in food from the local eateries, and there will be limited refreshments available inside. There are also accessible tickets available which can be booked on Eventbrite.

Councillor Noordad Aziz, Deputy Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, said: “It’s great to be able to access funding to showcase how brilliant the high street in Great Harwood is and to bring visitors to the township.

“This will be a truly unique experience and a really innovative use of a disused space, before it is transformed into new usage with £250,000 of funding secured by Hyndburn Leisure via the Community Ownership fund supported by additional Council investment. We’re really excited about this, and encourage people to book their tickets now and participate in some exciting and fun entertainment for all ages, while enjoying the fabulous offering on Great Harwood’s high street!

“Thousands of residents from Great Harwood and beyond came to our two fantastic winter events in Great Harwood in December, and we hope this unique event will be just as well supported.”

Tickets can be booked here via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/great-harwood-events-106004335241

These events are part of an exciting events programme delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council and funded by UK Government’s High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme.