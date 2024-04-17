Historical digital exhibitions. Padiham, weekend 26-28 April 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you are a resident of the town, or it is just a name on your local map, Padiham has a history to tell. In fact, as in most of our country, life changed greatly during the 19th century and a visit to the Unitarian Chapel, at the top of the hill in Church Street, will tell many stories.

To celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the building of the present chapel there will be four digital guided tours about the history of the town and its people and also the Unitarian community that grew from the efforts of the families who lived there; one tour is specifically designed for children.

Whether you are a schoolchild or an 'oldie', of any religious persuasion or none, you are welcome to visit and explore. This is not a commitment of several hours - you can wander at will, dip in and out - and refreshments will be available in the schoolroom below the chapel.

The founders of the first Unitarian Chapel in Padiham. The Rev Pollard and the Rev Robinson.

The exhibitions are free and will be open:

Friday 26 April 12-7pm; Saturday 27 April 10am-3pm; Sunday 28 April 12-5pm.

An Anniversary Service, open to everyone of course, will take place on Saturday 27 April at 4pm.

Do come and join us, discover the amazing story of what ordinary working people accomplished.