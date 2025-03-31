Have you reached your verdict?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the name of the Easter play to be performed by the Drama Group of Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe BB7 2JY at 7.30 pm on Wednesday 16th April just before Easter.

This fascinating play in one act is a modern reconstruction of the trial of Jesus on the first Good Friday under the High Priest Caiaphas. The witnesses in the play were not involved in the original trial but they highlight events in Jesus’s life that caused great frustration to the Jewish religious leadership.

The play is being performed as one of the Easter events under Clitheroe Christians in Partnership. The play is free to attend with no advanced booking required and refreshments will be served after the play at about 8.30 pm.

The photograph shows the cast at the first rehearsal.