Have you reached your verdict?
This fascinating play in one act is a modern reconstruction of the trial of Jesus on the first Good Friday under the High Priest Caiaphas. The witnesses in the play were not involved in the original trial but they highlight events in Jesus’s life that caused great frustration to the Jewish religious leadership.
The play is being performed as one of the Easter events under Clitheroe Christians in Partnership. The play is free to attend with no advanced booking required and refreshments will be served after the play at about 8.30 pm.
The photograph shows the cast at the first rehearsal.