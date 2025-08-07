Rock band from Burnley and Clitheroe releases eclectic concert film

A Burnley and Clitheroe rock band has released a concert film.

MEDUSA’s 23-minute movie took over three years to make and features a cartoon, a puppet, documentary footage, a nuclear bunker, and a boat gig on the River Thames.

It was partly shot by Sitcom Soldiers, which has worked with The Jacksons, Will Smith, and Funeral For a Friend.

Frontman Julian Molinero said: “The film had something major going wrong at every stage of production, but as a result, the film turned into something much bigger. I'm looking forward to getting back to making music and starting writing the band's fifth album soon.

“Nobody has ever made a concert film like this before as it contains a lot of different stuff, not just a band playing. It has documentary footage depicting the band's beginnings in Lancashire, a marionette version of me, and also a wild cartoon, in Hannah-Barbera style, of the band members causing havoc around London the morning of the boat gig on the River Thames!

“It's getting a very positive response and shows some of the locations from the band's earliest days. It's more or less a souvenir of the band playing live but probably a better performance than our earliest gigs around Burnley, where we would get thrown out and banned. I do kind of wish we'd have had some of those filmed!”

A team of people took six months to painstakingly modify the puppet to look like Julian, including painting the face and making a jumper, a doll’s wig, boots, and a replica of his guitar.

To watch the film, search for Medusa Live in London: The Motion Picture on YouTube.