The curtain has gone up on Burnley’s new REEL Cinema and you can now have a look around in this fantastic picture gallery.
The cinema, part of Burnley town centre’s multi-million pound Pioneer Place development, will offer cinemagoers state-of-the art laser picture projection and digital audio in all seven screens, a licensed bar, and the REEL Lounge.
The Burnley Express when down on the opening day to take a look around:
1. REEL Cinema staff outside the new cinema on its opening day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Exterior of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. The Foyer of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. The Foyer of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
