Seating in the large screen room at the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardSeating in the large screen room at the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Seating in the large screen room at the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Picture gallery of new REEL Cinema in Burnley

The curtain has gone up on Burnley’s new REEL Cinema and you can now have a look around in this fantastic picture gallery.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST

The cinema, part of Burnley town centre’s multi-million pound Pioneer Place development, will offer cinemagoers state-of-the art laser picture projection and digital audio in all seven screens, a licensed bar, and the REEL Lounge.

The Burnley Express when down on the opening day to take a look around:

REEL Cinema staff outside the new cinema on its opening day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. REEL Cinema staff outside the new cinema on its opening day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

REEL Cinema staff outside the new cinema on its opening day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Exterior of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Foyer of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. The Foyer of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Foyer of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Foyer of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. The Foyer of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Foyer of the new REEL Cinema in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

