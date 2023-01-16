Hollywood descended on Burnley when the town’s Reel Cinema rolled out the red carpet for the world premiere of new Netflix feelgood movie ‘Bank of Dave’.
James Bond actor Rory Kinnear who plays the title role of colourful Burnley entrepreneur and banker Dave Fishwick, attended alongside the man himself as well as a host of other luminaries associated with the production.
These included director Chris Foggin, screenwriter Piers Ashworth and producer Piers Tempest.
The Burnley Express was on hand to capture these wonderful photographs from the exciting day.
Undefined: readMore
1. Dave Fishwick arrives at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Dave Fishwick arrives at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley in one of his own minibuses
Photo: S
2. Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Photo: S
3. Dave Fishwick and Rory Kinnear who plays Dave at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Dave Fishwick and Rory Kinnear who plays Dave at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Photo: S
4. Actor Rory Kinnear who plays Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Actor Rory Kinnear who plays Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Photo: S