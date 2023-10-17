The sister of one of the stars of the hit TV reality show ‘Married At First Sight UK’ has said how proud she is of her television debut.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katey Howard, who lives in Padiham, is the younger sister of Jay Howard who tied the knot with Essex salesman Luke Worley, on the E4 show that has proved to be a ratings winner. A team of experts pair couples together who only set eyes on each other for the first time when they arrive at the altar to say their vows.

Katey (27) who lives with her partner Zack Grogan, and is a sales manager for Warrantywise, said: “Jay has done so well, I am so proud of her.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Married At First Sight UK' star Jay Howard (left) with her sister Katey who lives in Padiham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She comes across exactly as she is… a down to earth, genuine person. Wherever we go people keep stopping us to say ‘oh you are off MAFS.’

“I supported her decision to go on the show because she was stuck in a bit of a rut and needed a new direction in life and she also wanted a proper serious relationship.

"It was definitely the right decision for her.”

And while things have been going smoothly for the loved up couple since they became Mr and Mrs they made the headlines last night after it was reported that Luke had been axed from the show after he was involved in a punch up with another bridegroom.

Jay (32) who lives in Accrington, said that while she could comment on any element of the show or what has happened, she was stunned at the positive feedback she had received from people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born with the lower part of her left arm missing, Jay, who was a regular at Burnley’s former Posh nightclub back in the day, said she wanted to present a positive image to the world and show young women they did not need to look a certain way to ‘fit in.’

Jay added: “I have received so many positive messages and feedback, nothing negative at all, which is fantastic.