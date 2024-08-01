Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Squid Game will return to Netflix after three years.

Hit survival drama renewed for third and final season in 2025.

Show remains Netflix’s most watched series.

Netflix has finally confirmed a return date for Squid Game - and it is coming back over the Christmas break. The hit drama has also been renewed for a third and final season due next year.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has promised fans another “thrill ride” as the hit drama prepares to drop its long awaited second batch of episodes. The release of the new season comes over three years after the survival drama broke records and became Netflix’s biggest ever hit.

Star Lee Jung-jae will be back as Seong Gi-hun, who in the final moments of the first season of Squid Game made a dramatic return to the titular games in a bid for revenge. But will he be successful in taking down the Front Man?

When will Squid Game return?

Netflix had previously confirmed that Squid Game would be back some time in 2024, but until now had not announced a date. The second season will drop on Boxing Day (26 December), which might just be the perfect time as you are nursing a hangover.

The date was confirmed alongside an Olympic themed trailer in which runners set off on an athletic track before gunshots sound and people in the iconic green tracksuits drop to the ground. It ends with the Front Man surrounded by Squid Game guards and the clip promises it's time for the “real games to begin”.

Will there be a third season of Squid Game?

In a shock announcement it has been confirmed that Squid Game has been renewed for a third and final season. Fans will not have to wait as long for that to arrive as Netflix stated that it is due to arrive in 2025, with a date to be announced in due course.

What has been said about Squid Game’s return?

In a heartfelt post shared on the show’s official account, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote: “It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season.”

He continued: “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.

“I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”

Will you be watching Squid Game season 2 when it drops on Netflix? And if there was a British version which playground games do you think they would include - let us know in the comments.