Stepping onto the red carpet at the recent National Television Awards was a real ‘pinch me’ moment for Burnley’s Max McNulty.

The 24-year-old was invited to attend the glittering event, at London’s O2 Arena, after making his TV debut in the reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends 2.’

Hosted by former ‘Love Island’ reality star turned television presenter Olivia Attwood, the second series of the gameshow, airing on ITV2 and ITVX, focuses on the relationships of the couples taking part through a series of situations that puts their love and loyalty to each other to the test.

Max took part with his partner Izzy Owen. Together for one-and-a-half-years Izzy (23) lives in Manchester and works in recruitment for a law firm.

“I’ve loved every minute of the show and being invited to attend the NTA’s was just unreal,” said Max who is a PE teacher and sports coach for Pendle based FUNDA children's activities and fitness provider.

Initially believing he was taking part in a reality show called ‘Hot Shots’, Max and his fellow contestants were stunned when they realised it was all a ruse. He said: “I was scouted to take part in what I thought was the original show, Hot Shots, about lads on holiday, having a great time.

“We didn’t realise it was all a cover for Bad Boyfriends until one night when we were all dressed as butlers in the buff for a hen party and our girlfriends walked in that we knew we had been had.”

Filmed on location in Tenerife Max, who went to Blessed Trinity RC High School in Burnley, said the show, although at times challenging and emotional, had made his relationship with Izzy stronger. He added: “We had a good relationship to start with and this has definitely made us stronger. We’ve received a lot of positive comments and feedback also since appearing on the show.”

The show has faced some controversy due to the format, but Max said everyone was well looked after with plenty of support available and Attwood has defended the show’s aim to encourage personal growth and change for the contestants.

The final of the show airs tomorrow night (Thursday) when Olivia will be announcing the winner of the ‘most improved boyfriend’ title and the mystery prize.