Burnley inter-faith cricket match and Aroma Indian restaurant on the menu for BBC show Andi Oliver's Fabulous Feasts

Familar faces and places in Burnley will be broadcast on national television tonight.
By Dominic Collis
Published 8th May 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver has brought her ‘Fabulous Feasts’ programme to the town, which viewers will be able to see tonight (Wednesday) on BBC Two at 7pm.

The programme will see the popular chef help out at an annual cricket match between members of the local mosques and clergy, set up to overcome the divisions that led to the disturbances in 2001.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andi devises a cricket tea, sourcing local produce and tracking down chefs from the diverse backgrounds in the town.

Andi Oliver with Abdul Majeed at Aroma Indian restaurant in Burnley ahead of Andi's Fabulous Feasts programme on BBC TwoAndi Oliver with Abdul Majeed at Aroma Indian restaurant in Burnley ahead of Andi's Fabulous Feasts programme on BBC Two
Andi Oliver with Abdul Majeed at Aroma Indian restaurant in Burnley ahead of Andi's Fabulous Feasts programme on BBC Two

She also calls into popular Burnley Indian restaurant Aroma in Church Street where she cooks a special meal with award-winning owner Abdul Majeed.

Mr Majeed said: “I received a phone call from the BBC completely out of the blue asking if Andi could come to the restaurant and cook a meal with me.

“We cooked a very special dish which I discovered from the East Punjab region of India called Murgh Harabhara. She loved it and it was so lovely to cook alongside Andi, she is a very fun person.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
First Burnley community health mela to take place at UCLan Victoria Mill

The cricket match was initially played last summer, although rain stopped play, at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club between The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) and Lancashire Council of Mosques (LCM).

Andi said: “It’s been so beautiful to be here in Lancashire to see people celebrating difference; supporting each other and understanding each other's communities.

“Cricket, and sport generally, brings people together but it’s the intention that’s important and the intention of this match is community cohesion and genuine friendship.”

Related topics:Andi OliverBurnleyBBCBBC Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.