Burnley inter-faith cricket match and Aroma Indian restaurant on the menu for BBC show Andi Oliver's Fabulous Feasts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celebrity chef Andi Oliver has brought her ‘Fabulous Feasts’ programme to the town, which viewers will be able to see tonight (Wednesday) on BBC Two at 7pm.
The programme will see the popular chef help out at an annual cricket match between members of the local mosques and clergy, set up to overcome the divisions that led to the disturbances in 2001.
Andi devises a cricket tea, sourcing local produce and tracking down chefs from the diverse backgrounds in the town.
She also calls into popular Burnley Indian restaurant Aroma in Church Street where she cooks a special meal with award-winning owner Abdul Majeed.
Mr Majeed said: “I received a phone call from the BBC completely out of the blue asking if Andi could come to the restaurant and cook a meal with me.
“We cooked a very special dish which I discovered from the East Punjab region of India called Murgh Harabhara. She loved it and it was so lovely to cook alongside Andi, she is a very fun person.”
The cricket match was initially played last summer, although rain stopped play, at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club between The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) and Lancashire Council of Mosques (LCM).
Andi said: “It’s been so beautiful to be here in Lancashire to see people celebrating difference; supporting each other and understanding each other's communities.
“Cricket, and sport generally, brings people together but it’s the intention that’s important and the intention of this match is community cohesion and genuine friendship.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.