Burnley Film Makers putting on free film show this weekend as part of a Heritage Open Day

Burnley Film Makers are putting on a free film show this weekend.

Burnley on Film will be presented at Burnley Mechanics on Sunday at 11-30am, 12-30pm and 2pm as part of a Heritage Open Day.

It will screen Round Our Way at 11-30am, a film made by Burnley schools about the life of Sam Hanna and produced by Graham Kay and Blaze Arts.

There will be a number of films from the 1940s to 1970s looking at topics like Burnley during World War Two; Burnley FC's longest season, the centenary of Burnley becoming a borough, the last days of steam engines at Rosegrove, and the last working day at Queen Street Mill.

Overlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There will also be films by Sam Hanna.

Tickets can be obtained through The Mechanics box office.

The heritage day will also entail an adventure walk, backstage tour, a jazz performance by The Gelatos and complimentary cream teas. For more information, see The Mechanics website.